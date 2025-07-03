Manhattan School of Music Launches Innovative Online Program

In a move that signals the future of conservatory education, the Manhattan School of Music (MSM) has officially launched the first fully accredited, fully online Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) in Musical Theater and Contemporary Performance in the United States. The program, announced this week, opens the gates of one of the nation's most prestigious performing arts institutions to a new generation of students around the world.

"This program is a direct response to the changing needs of artists and the evolution of technology in education," said MSM President James Gandre. "It is about access, innovation, and rethinking how we train the next generation of performers."

The new online BFA will combine rigorous conservatory-level training with the flexibility of remote learning, offering coursework in acting, voice, dance, and musicianship. Students will attend live classes via video conferencing and complete performance modules using high-quality digital production tools. Faculty will include MSM veterans and prominent industry professionals based in New York and beyond.

This historic program is not just a stopgap for pandemic-era restrictions. It's a permanent and fully recognized degree designed for artists who may not be able to relocate to New York but still want to access elite training. MSM says it aims to reach students in underserved communities, international artists, and working performers who need a more flexible schedule.

The curriculum mirrors the in-person program and includes virtual masterclasses, performance critiques, and capstone projects, culminating in a digital showcase attended by agents, directors, and casting professionals.

Founded in 1917, the Manhattan School of Music is one of the foremost music conservatories in the world, with alumni including Harry Connick Jr., Herbie Hancock, and Mariah Carey. The launch of this program positions MSM as a global leader in arts education reform.

Experts in higher education and performing arts say this signals a larger shift. "Online performance degrees have long been considered impossible because of their hands-on nature," said Dr. Leah Cantor, a performing arts education consultant. "But MSM is showing the world how to reimagine what excellence looks like in the digital age."

Applications for the inaugural cohort are now open, with classes beginning in Fall 2025.