After Exiting ABT Misty Copeland Begins a New Chapter: From Prima Ballerina to Philanthropist and Producer

After officially retiring from the American Ballet Theatre on October 22, 2025, Misty Copeland is entering what she calls "the next stage" of her life. The groundbreaking dancer who became ABT's first Black female principal in 2015 now plans to devote her energy to expanding arts access, telling new stories through film and literature, and raising her young son.

"I'm not leaving dance," Copeland told People in a recent interview. "I'm just finding new ways to be part of it. This moment isn't a farewell. It's a celebration and a step toward all the work that's still ahead."

That work begins with the Misty Copeland Foundation, the organization she launched in 2021 to make ballet more inclusive. Its BE BOLD program introduces children from underrepresented communities to classical dance and leadership through movement. Copeland said she plans to take a more hands-on role now that she has more time to focus on its mission. "I want to give people different entry points into learning about dance," she said. "I want every child to feel that this world belongs to them."

Her vision extends beyond the studio. Copeland is building a creative company that produces film and television projects centered on identity, perseverance, and artistry. "There are so many stories in the world of dance that haven't been told," she said. "It's exciting to explore how movement can reach audiences in new ways."

Writing remains another cornerstone of her future plans. She has already published a memoir and several children's books, including Bunheads and Black Ballerinas. Her latest release, Bunheads, Act 2: Dance of Courage, continues her mission to inspire young readers. "Storytelling allows me to connect with kids who might never walk into a theater," she said. "If I can spark curiosity through a book, that's another way of dancing."

Motherhood has also influenced her direction. Copeland and her husband, attorney Olu Evans, welcomed their first child in 2022, and she has spoken about balancing family life with creative purpose. "Becoming a mother changed my priorities," she said. "It reminded me that representation and access matter because our children are watching. They need to see themselves reflected in art."

Copeland's farewell at Lincoln Center closed a 25-year chapter at ABT, but it also symbolized a turning point. After decades of breaking barriers on stage, she now wants to rebuild them behind the scenes, from classrooms to production sets. "I've spent my career proving that I belong," she said. "Now I want to make sure the next generation doesn't have to."

As she transitions from prima ballerina to philanthropist and producer, Misty Copeland's mission remains the same: to move audiences, whether through dance, storytelling, or opportunity. Her next act is not about leaving the spotlight but about widening it for everyone who dreams of standing in it.