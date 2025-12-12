English National Ballet's New Nutcracker Goes Global With PBS Holiday Broadcast: When and How to Watch it

Last December, English National Ballet unveiled a bold new version of The Nutcracker, reimagined by artistic director Aaron S. Watkin alongside Olivier Award winning choreographer Arielle Smith. The production marked a fresh chapter for one of the most beloved holiday ballets, blending tradition with a distinctly British sensibility and an Edwardian visual world that feels both nostalgic and newly alive.

Following its acclaimed stage debut at the London Coliseum, the production is now reaching a global audience. On December 16 at 9 p.m. EST, PBS will broadcast Great Performances: Nutcracker from English National Ballet, offering viewers at home a front row seat to one of the most talked about holiday ballet revivals of recent years. The broadcast is part of PBS's annual Great Performances holiday lineup, which has long served as a gateway for audiences to experience world class dance and music.

Watkin and Smith's interpretation shifts the familiar story into an Edwardian setting, expanding the emotional arc of Clara by presenting her at two different stages of life. This narrative choice allows the ballet to explore memory, imagination, and growing up, themes that resonate across generations. The production features more than 100 dancers and musicians, underscoring the scale and ambition of English National Ballet's vision.

Visually, the ballet is a feast. Dick Bird's intricate sets, headpieces, and costumes evoke a storybook elegance, while Paul Pyant's lighting design adds warmth and theatrical depth to every scene. Together, they transform the stage into a glowing winter dream that feels tailor made for the screen as much as for live performance.

The cast includes Delilah Wiggins as the younger Clara and Ivana Bueno as the older Clara, with Junor Souza bringing mystery and charm to Drosselmeyer. Francesco Gabriele Frola dances the role of the Nutcracker Prince, while Emma Hawes and Aitor Arrieta shine as the Sugar Plum Fairy and her Cavalier. Their performances capture both technical precision and emotional storytelling, a hallmark of English National Ballet's style.

After the December 16 broadcast, the ballet will be available to stream for free for 28 days on the PBS Great Performances website and PBS app, before moving to PBS Passport. For audiences searching for a new holiday tradition, this televised Nutcracker offers an elegant alternative to seasonal films. Hot cocoa optional, wonder guaranteed.