Stranger Things Prequel Play Explains How It Merges with Season 5 in New Netflix Strategy

Netflix's Stranger Things universe is expanding in a bold new way—on stage. But this isn't just fan service or bonus content. The Broadway-style play Stranger Things: The First Shadowis officially merging with the plot of the show's highly anticipated fifth and final season, according to writer Kate Trefry, who penned both the play and the upcoming season.

Set in 1959 in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, the play dives into the backstory of Henry Creel, who later becomes the terrifying villain Vecna. It also features younger versions of familiar characters like Jim Hopper and Joyce Byers. What began as a narrative experiment is now considered essential viewing for diehard fans preparing for Season 5.

"We knew the play had to carry the emotional weight and complexity of the show," Trefry told TIME. "But once we saw how well the audience connected with the backstory, it became clear: this story had to inform the end."

Trefry's dual role as playwright and staff writer for Season 5 has allowed for an unprecedented level of narrative continuity between screen and stage. It's the first time a major Netflix series has used live theater to expand its cinematic universe in a way that directly impacts the plot of future episodes.

Stranger Things: The First Shadow is currently playing in London's West End and is produced by Sonia Friedman in partnership with Netflix and the Duffer Brothers. The show has drawn rave reviews for its haunting score, immersive production, and psychological depth—elements that mirror the darker turn the series has taken since Season 4.

"We're treating the play not as a side story but as canon," said Ross Duffer. "Season 5 doesn't make full sense without it."

The move reflects a growing trend of transmedia storytelling, where franchises use multiple platforms—TV, film, stage, even video games—to deliver one interconnected universe. It also suggests Netflix is testing ways to keep its tentpole titles alive beyond traditional formats.

The integration between play and screen is also a way to fill the long gap between seasons. After a two-year delay due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, Season 5 is now scheduled for a late 2025 release. Fans hungry for new content are encouraged to either attend the play live or catch upcoming streaming access.

For now, those unable to make the trip to London may have another option. Industry insiders say Netflix is preparing a filmed version of the play to debut on its platform later this year.

With Vecna's chilling origin fully revealed onstage, and Season 5 poised to bring the series to an epic close, the Stranger Things franchise is proving it still has a few shadowy tricks up its sleeve.