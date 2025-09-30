Aubrey Plaza Returns to New York Stage in Ethan Coen's Let's Love!

Aubrey Plaza is officially making her way back to the New York stage. The actress, widely recognized for her sharp humor and unforgettable roles in film and television, will star in Let's Love!, an Off-Broadway production that promises to deliver both wit and raw emotion.

The play, written by Academy Award-winning screenwriter Ethan Coen, is made up of three one-act stories exploring the complexity of love in all its forms—awkward, messy, and unexpectedly beautiful. Plaza will take on the role of Susan, a character that allows her to lean into her signature comedic timing while also stepping into more vulnerable territory.

A Return to Theatre Roots

This isn't Plaza's first time testing her craft in front of a live audience. In 2023, she starred in Danny and the Deep Blue Sea, a role that earned her praise for breaking away from her familiar sardonic screen persona. With Let's Love!, she signals that her exploration of the stage is a new chapter in her artistic journey.

For Plaza, returning to New York theatre is also a return to the raw immediacy of live performance. Unlike film and television, where takes can be repeated and characters built through editing, the stage demands presence, precision, and vulnerability in real time. It's a challenge Plaza seems eager to embrace.

The Cast and Production

Plaza won't be alone in this venture. She will share the stage with Chris Bauer, Dylan Gelula, Dion Graham, and Mary McCann, among others. The ensemble is directed at the Atlantic Theater Company's Linda Gross Theater, a venue known for staging works that balance intellectual sharpness with emotional impact.

Previews for Let's Love! begin September 25, with opening night scheduled for October 15. The show will run through November 9, giving audiences just under two months to catch Plaza's latest transformation in action.

A New York Moment

For New York theatre fans, the production feels like a cultural event. Plaza, often associated with Hollywood projects like Parks and Recreation, The White Lotus, and Emily the Criminal, is now planting herself firmly in the city's live arts scene. Her participation in an Ethan Coen work adds another layer of anticipation. Coen's reputation for razor-sharp dialogue and nuanced storytelling suggests that Let's Love! will give Plaza the opportunity to surprise her audience once again.

Whether this becomes a permanent return to theatre or a limited-time detour remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: Aubrey Plaza is back in New York, and her presence is already making waves.