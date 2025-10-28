Ayo Edebiri and Don Cheadle's Proof Revival Finds a Home on Broadway

The highly anticipated Broadway revival of Proof, starring Emmy winner Ayo Edebiri and Oscar nominee Don Cheadle, has officially found its stage. The production will take over the historic Booth Theatre, with previews set to begin March 31, 2026, and opening night scheduled for April 16.

The announcement confirms that the first-ever New York revival of David Auburn's Pulitzer Prize-winning play will run for a limited 16-week engagement. Directed by Tony Award winner Thomas Kail (Hamilton), the play will mark both Edebiri and Cheadle's Broadway debuts.

Proof tells the story of Catherine, a young woman grappling with her late father's legacy as a mathematical genius while confronting her own fears of inheriting his brilliance—and his mental illness. Edebiri will play Catherine, while Cheadle takes on the role of her father, Robert.

The Booth Theatre, located on West 45th Street, has hosted some of Broadway's most intimate and celebrated dramas. Its selection suggests that producers aim to capture the same emotional intensity that defined the play's original 2001 run, which won the Tony Award for Best Play and solidified Auburn's reputation as one of the defining voices of modern American theater.

Composer Kris Bowers, known for his work on Bridgerton and Green Book, will create original music for the production. The creative team also includes scenic designer Teresa L. Williams, costume designer Dede Ayite, and lighting designer Amanda Zieve.

For Edebiri, best known for her role in The Bear, this marks a major theatrical milestone following her recent Emmy and Golden Globe wins. Cheadle, whose acclaimed career spans films such as Hotel Rwanda and the Avengers franchise, will return to the stage for the first time in years.

Originally premiered Off-Broadway in 2000 before transferring to Broadway later that year, Proof became an instant critical and commercial success, earning both the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the Tony Award for Best Play in 2001.

Tickets for Proof at the Booth Theatre will go on sale later this year, with an American Express cardmember presale beginning this week.

This revival brings together one of television's most beloved new voices and one of cinema's most respected actors, promising a powerful return for one of Broadway's most intellectually charged dramas.