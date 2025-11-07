Gonzalo García Goes Classic for His First Christmas in Miami with the Nutcracker

MIAMI – The holidays in South Florida are about to get a dazzling upgrade as Miami City Ballet transforms the Magic City into a snow-covered dreamscape with George Balanchine's The Nutcracker®. From December 12 to 28, the beloved holiday classic returns to the Adrienne Arsht Center for 21 performances, enchanting audiences with a blend of Tchaikovsky's timeless music, Balanchine's legendary choreography, and Miami's unmistakable flair.

The production, directed by Gonzalo Garcia with Executive Director Juan José Escalante, brings together hundreds of costumes, live orchestral music, and breathtaking stagecraft. Under shimmering lights, sugarplums twirl, snowflakes glide, and toy soldiers march in unison, creating a spectacle that delights both children and adults. For Miami, a city more accustomed to sunshine than snowfall, The Nutcracker offers a winter wonderland where imagination takes center stage.

"Every year, we get to make Miami believe in snow," said Garcia in a previous statement. "Balanchine's masterpiece is about wonder—and there's no better place than this city to make magic happen."

The Land of Sweets Returns

Adding to the enchantment is the return of The Land of Sweets, presented by Spirit Airlines and created in collaboration with Mad Arts. This immersive pre-show experience, located inside the Peacock Foundation Studio, opens 90 minutes before each performance and turns the Arsht Center into Miami's ultimate holiday playground.

Spanning 8,000 square feet, the interactive installation includes dazzling light projections, whimsical photo stations, festive treats, and a gingerbread gift shop selling collectible nutcrackers. Guests can sip holiday cocktails in the Sweet Lounge, enjoy live entertainment, and even meet characters from the ballet.

Part art exhibit, part candy-coated carnival, The Land of Sweets is becoming a Miami holiday tradition in its own right—a place where art, play, and community collide in the most delightful way.

A Season of Celebration

The Nutcracker is only the beginning of Miami City Ballet's milestone 40th Anniversary Season. In 2026, audiences can look forward to Into the Magic City, a world premiere by Alexei Ratmansky honoring MCB founder Toby Lerner Ansin, alongside returning favorites such as Carmen, Jewels, and new Latin-inspired works by Durante Verzola.

Founded in 1985, Miami City Ballet has become one of America's premier dance companies, known for its energy, inclusivity, and innovation. The company performs for nearly 125,000 audience members annually and continues to expand its reach through education and community programs that inspire thousands across South Florida.

This December, as snowflakes fall inside the Arsht Center and Tchaikovsky's music fills the air, George Balanchine's The Nutcracker® reminds Miami audiences that the true magic of the season lies in beauty, imagination, and the joy of dance.

Tickets are available at www.MiamiCityBallet.org or by phone at 305.929.7010.