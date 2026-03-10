Barbra Streisand in Talks for Emotional 'The Way We Were' Tribute to Robert Redford at 2026 Oscars

Barbra Streisand enters talks for a heartfelt performance at the 2026 Oscars. The EGOT icon eyes a Robert Redford tribute that revives their classic film magic for an In Memoriam moment.

Streisand's Potential Oscars Spotlight

Barbra Streisand could grace the 98th Academy Awards stage next Sunday with a live rendition of "The Way We Were." Page Six reports negotiations underway for her to perform during the In Memoriam segment honoring late co-star Robert Redford, who passed away in 2025. This marks a rare live appearance for Streisand, who favors studio recordings over stage spontaneity. She last sang "The Way We Were" at the 2013 Oscars to remember composer Marvin Hamlisch, creating an emotional highlight. Early reports suggest she might join forces with other artists, adding layers to the tribute.

Legacy of The Way We Were Pairing

Streisand and Redford shared unforgettable chemistry in the 1973 romantic drama "The Way We Were," directed by Sydney Pollack. The story follows a Jewish activist and her WASP husband navigating love through 1930s rallies to McCarthy-era tensions. Its title track soared to number one on Billboard and earned Oscar attention. Broadway World details Streisand's personal reflections after Redford's death, including memories of their on-set rapport and a final heartfelt meeting. This Oscar's performance would circle back to that one-of-a-kind collaboration, resonating with fans of Hollywood's golden eras.

Streisand's Awards Milestone Recap

Streisand's trophy case gleams as an EGOT winner with two Oscars for "Funny Girl"—one for acting, one shared for Best Picture—plus Best Original Song for "Evergreen" from "A Star Is Born." Nominations include her leading role in "The Way We Were," directing "The Prince of Tides" for Best Picture, and "I Finally Found Someone" from "The Mirror Has Two Faces."

Variety points to her groundbreaking work on "Yentl," where she became the first woman to direct, produce, write, and star in a major studio film. She also holds five Emmys, ten Grammys with Legend and Lifetime Achievement honors, eleven Golden Globes including Best Director, a Tony, three Peabodys, AFI Life Achievement, Kennedy Center Honors, and medals from Presidents Clinton and Obama, plus France's Légion d'Honneur.

2026 Oscars and Lasting Echoes

The 98th Academy Awards air live on March 15 from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood, hosted by Conan O'Brien on ABC, to over 200 territories. Streisand's latest, the 2025 album "The Secret Of Life: Partners, Volume Two," features duets with Josh Groban, Ariana Grande, Paul McCartney, Hozier, and Laufey—it snagged a 2026 Grammy nod for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album.

Through her Streisand Foundation, she champions gender equality, human rights, environmental protection, voting access, and nuclear nonproliferation. The Women's Heart Center at Cedars-Sinai and UCLA's Barbra Streisand Institute tackle women's health, climate change, public truth, and the societal role of art. Online chatter buzzes with fans calling this tribute a full-circle Hollywood moment, celebrating Redford's Sundance legacy alongside Streisand's enduring voice.