Top 10 Best Broadway Musicals 'Phantom' & 'Hamilton' Famous Musicals Ranked

Broadway lights up New York with stories that stick for generations. Among thousands of productions since the 1920s, the best Broadway musicals rise above the rest. Famous musicals like these rack up Tony Awards, smash box offices, and spawn global tours that draw millions. This ranking pulls from Tony wins, run lengths, earnings data, and enduring fan buzz to spotlight the top 10. Whether you're a theater buff or new to the scene, these shows define the Great White Way.

What Defines the Best Broadway Musicals?

Judges and fans use clear yardsticks for the best Broadway musicals. Tony Awards celebrate peak craft in scores, books, and performances. Longevity reveals true crowd pull—many hits run for years, even decades. Cultural ripple counts big too, from chart-topping singles to Hollywood adaptations that introduce shows to wider audiences.

Playbill often ranks based on reader votes and history. The Broadway League tracks hard numbers like ticket sales and grosses. Here's what sets famous musicals apart:

Awards haul: 5+ Tonys, including Best Musical, signals elite status.

5+ Tonys, including Best Musical, signals elite status. Stage time: 5,000+ performances prove repeat visits and word-of-mouth magic.

5,000+ performances prove repeat visits and word-of-mouth magic. Earnings power: Billion-dollar grosses worldwide fund elaborate revivals.

Billion-dollar grosses worldwide fund elaborate revivals. Song legacy: Anthems that dominate radio, playlists, and karaoke nights.

Anthems that dominate radio, playlists, and karaoke nights. Influence factor: Shaping pop culture, from memes to school productions.

"Phantom" leads many lists for nailing all these. Its mix of drama, romance, and spectacle keeps it packed after 35+ years.

Top 10 Famous Musicals Ranked

Count down the best Broadway musicals. Each entry dives into plot hooks, standout songs, achievements, and why it endures. Spoiler-free for first-timers.

"The Phantom of the Opera" (1986)

A disfigured genius lurks beneath the Paris Opera House, mentoring a young soprano in masked romance and revenge. Andrew Lloyd Webber's soaring score delivers "The Music of the Night" and "Think of Me," blending opera grandeur with pop hooks. It boasts the longest Broadway run at 13,981 performances (Broadway League stats), over $6 billion gross, and seven Tonys. The iconic chandelier crash still thrills crowds. Revivals and a 2004 film keep it fresh. "Hamilton" (2015)

Lin-Manuel Miranda raps the life of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, weaving hip-hop, R&B, and Broadway into U.S. history. Tracks like "My Shot" and "The Room Where It Happens" pack dense rhymes. Eleven Tonys, a Pulitzer Prize, and Disney+ filming skyrocketed it. Diverse casting broke barriers. Even post-pandemic, tours sell out fast. "The Lion King" (1997)

Simba's journey from cub to king unfolds in Julie Taymor's puppetry spectacle. Elton John and Tim Rice's "Circle of Life," "Hakuna Matata," and "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" roar with African rhythms. Six Tonys, $8.2 billion global gross—the highest ever. Visuals like giraffe neck costumes mesmerize kids and adults. "Les Misérables" (1987)

Jean Valjean's redemption arc amid French Revolution chaos. Claude-Michel Schönberg's score builds with "I Dreamed a Dream," "Bring Him Home," and "One Day More." Adapted from Victor Hugo's novel, it won eight Tonys originally. London precursor hit 13,000+ shows. Student revolts resonate eternally. "Wicked" (2003)

Before Dorothy, green-skinned Elphaba and bubbly Glinda forge an unlikely friendship in Oz. Stephen Schwartz crafts "Defying Gravity" and "Popular" as empowerment blasts. Four Tonys, $5 billion+ earnings. Books and a film (2024) expand its witchy world. "Rent" (1996)

East Village artists grapple with AIDS, rent hikes, and dreams. Jonathan Larson's rock score pulses through "Light My Candle" and "Seasons of Love." Off-Broadway debut turned legend after his death—Pulitzer and four Tonys. Captures 1990s urgency. "Chicago" (1975, Revival 1996)

Murderesses vie for fame in 1920s speakeasies. Kander and Ebb's jazz sizzles with "All That Jazz" and "Nowadays." Bob Fosse's choreography revived it for 9,700+ performances and $1.1 billion. The 2002 film with Zellweger/Reneé kept jazz hands swinging. "West Side Story" (1957)

Romeo and Juliet as Puerto Rican Jets vs. Polish Sharks. Leonard Bernstein's score fuses ballet and Latin beats in "Maria," "Somewhere," and "Gee, Officer Krupke." Original snagged six Tonys; Spielberg's 2021 film refreshed it. Dance drives the tragedy. "Fiddler on the Roof" (1964)

Tevye navigates pogroms and daughters' marriages in a Russian shtetl. Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick deliver "If I Were a Rich Man" and "Sunrise, Sunset." Nine Tonys, endless revivals. 2021 version starred Danny Burstein. "The Book of Mormon" (2011)

Naive missionaries convert Ugandans with absurd scripture. Trey Parker and Matt Stone's satire blasts "Hello!" and "Joseph Smith: American Moses." Nine Tonys, packed houses. Sharp laughs on religion endure.

These famous musicals shape playlists, stages, and culture worldwide.

Records and Fan Favorites Among Top Broadway Shows

Numbers tell tales. Here's the rundown, source: The Broadway League (updated 2026):

"Phantom": 13,981 weeks shown, $6B+ gross, Best Musical Tony.

"Lion King": 9,800+ weeks, $8.2B+ gross, 6 Tonys total.

"Chicago": 9,700+ weeks, $1.1B+ gross, Revival Tony.

"Wicked": 8,000+ weeks, $5B+ gross, Score Tony.

"Hamilton": 2,500+ weeks, $1B+ gross, 11 Tonys total.

Fans chime in differently. Playbillpolls crown "Wicked" for empowerment anthems that inspire. Reddit threads hype "Hamilton"'s wordplay and history lessons. Classics like "Fiddler" draw boomers for nostalgia; hip-hop entries hook Gen Z. Surveys show splits by age—youth love spectacle, veterans crave depth.

Current 2026 runners-up? Revivals like "& Juliet" remix pop hits into Shakespeare, while "Hell's Kitchen" pulses with Alicia Keys tracks and cyberpunk flair, climbing weekly charts per BroadwayWorld.

Timeless tunes fuel it all. "Phantom"'s chandelier drops thrill anew each night. "Hamilton" lyrics spark endless debates online. These best Broadway musicals adapt seamlessly—international tours even hit Cebu next summer, blending local flair.

Famous musicals prove theater evolves with the times. Scores top Spotify playlists. Viral clips dominate TikTok challenges. Nothing beats live energy, though—roars, tears, standing ovations. Dive in with a cast album or ticket hunt.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What are the best Broadway musicals of all time?

"The Phantom of the Opera," "Hamilton," and "The Lion King" top most lists for their record runs, awards, and cultural impact. Rankings blend Tony wins, grosses over $1 billion, and fan polls from sites like Playbill.

2. Which Broadway musical has the longest run?

"The Phantom of the Opera" holds the record at 13,981 performances since 1986, per Broadway League data. It outpaces "Chicago" (9,700+) and "The Lion King" (9,800+).

3. What famous musical won the most Tony Awards?

"Hamilton" snagged 11 Tonys in 2016, including Best Musical. "The Book of Mormon" earned nine, while "The Lion King" took six for its visuals and score.