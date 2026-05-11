Maya Rudolph Extends ‘Oh, Mary!’ Broadway Run Through July 5 as Mary Todd Lincoln

Maya Rudolph lights up Broadway as Mary Todd Lincoln in the hit comedy "Oh, Mary!", with her limited engagement now pushed through July 5, 2026. This Broadway Run Extension adds two weeks past the original June 20 close at the Lyceum Theatre, driven by blockbuster demand. As noted on Broadway.com back in early May, the full cast stays intact to keep the show's wild energy flowing. Maya Rudolph began performances April 28, marking her debut in Cole Escola's Tony-winning satire that reimagines history with sharp laughs.

'Oh, Mary!' Plot and Mary Todd Lincoln Spotlight

The 80-minute one-act flips Mary Todd Lincoln into a frustrated, booze-loving ex-cabaret performer stuck in a miserable White House marriage amid Civil War chaos. Written by Escola—who first played the role—and directed by Sam Pinkleton, it skewers the weeks before Abraham Lincoln's assassination through absurd desires and manic humor. BroadwayWorld highlighted the extension alongside the production's record-breaking run, now stretching into 2027 with West End plans. Maya Rudolph joins stars like Betty Gilpin and Tituss Burgess, channeling her SNL flair into the character's unhinged yearning for the stage.

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Current Cast Powers the Show

Mary Todd Lincoln : Maya Rudolph (through July 5)—delivers physical comedy gold.

: Maya Rudolph (through July 5)—delivers physical comedy gold. Mary's Husband : Phillip James Brannon—foils as a secretive Abraham Lincoln.

: Phillip James Brannon—foils as a secretive Abraham Lincoln. Mary's Teacher : Cheyenne Jackson—voice coach igniting hilarious chaos.

: Cheyenne Jackson—voice coach igniting hilarious chaos. Mary's Chaperone : Bianca Leigh—witty overseer adding bite.

: Bianca Leigh—witty overseer adding bite. Mary's Husband's Assistant: Tony Macht—aide with hidden motives.

This lineup, per Playbill updates, fuels "Oh, Mary!"'s campy edge and box office pull.

Why This Broadway Run Extension Matters

Maya Rudolph's arrival in "Oh, Mary!" has quickly turned the already buzzy comedy into one of Broadway's hottest tickets. Her first performances reportedly sparked massive demand, helping drive the production's latest Broadway Run Extension through July 5, 2026. Fans of Rudolph's work on Saturday Night Live and her comedy films have packed the Lyceum Theatre to watch her transform into the chaotic and hilariously unpredictable Mary Todd Lincoln. Critics and theatergoers alike continue praising her performance as fearless, energetic, and perfectly suited to the play's absurd humor. Many reviewers have described Rudolph as "born for the role," thanks to her ability to balance emotional vulnerability with explosive comedic timing.

The extension also keeps the current ensemble together, allowing audiences to experience the same chemistry that has fueled the show's record-breaking momentum. Located at the historic Lyceum Theatre on West 45th Street, the production continues attracting both Broadway regulars and first-time theatergoers curious about the hit satire. Tickets currently begin around $85.99 through Broadway.com, with premium seating and group packages also available online. With demand remaining high and Maya Rudolph's limited engagement ending July 5, fans hoped to catch her performance in "Oh, Mary!" may want to secure seats sooner rather than later.

How to Catch Maya Rudolph in 'Oh, Mary!'

Visit the Lyceum box office or sites like Broadway.com for "Oh, Mary!" dates through January 2027. This Broadway Run Extension spotlights Maya Rudolph's triumph—perfect for theater lovers seeking fresh takes on history.