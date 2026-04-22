‘Schmigadoon!’ Broadway Opening: Tina Fey, Maya Rudolph & Schmigadoon Cast Celebrities Light Up Red Carpet

The "Schmigadoon!" Broadway Opening lit up the Nederlander Theatre on April 20, 2026, drawing Tina Fey and Maya Rudolph to celebrate the cast. This stage version of the Apple TV+ series mixed Golden Age musical parodies with high-energy fun, creating buzz on the red carpet and beyond. Theater fans raved about the nostalgic charm and fresh twists that made the night unforgettable.

'Schmigadoon!' Broadway Opening: Key Moments

Fans lined up for the "Schmigadoon!" Broadway Opening, a limited run through September 6 after April 4 previews. Lorne Michaels produced the show, placing hikers Josh and Melissa in a singing town parodying 1940s classics like "Oklahoma!" and "The Music Man". Christopher Gattelli directed and choreographed the high-kicking numbers, while Cinco Paul crafted the book, music, and lyrics for sharp humor and catchy tunes.

The ensemble dances thrilled crowds, with sets by Scott Pask capturing quaint Americana charm. Linda Cho's vibrant costumes popped in folk scenes, especially the corn-pudding feast. Playbill detailed the arrivals, calling it a lively Broadway reunion that had everyone tapping along.

Previews from April 4 tested hits like "Schmigadoon!" and built early hype.

Curtain call roared for leads Alex Brightman and Sara Chase, with standing ovations.

Limited run ends September 6—tickets move fast for prime nights.

Social clips of the bows spread quickly online, keeping the whimsical energy alive for days after.

Tina Fey and Maya Rudolph on Red Carpet

Tina Fey and Maya Rudolph dominated the "Schmigadoon!" Broadway Opening arrivals, joined by Cecily Strong to back Ana Gasteyer as Mildred Layton. Fey brought "30 Rock" wit to chats with alums, while Rudolph, fresh from "Loot", flashed her infectious grin. Their SNL ties amplified the excitement, nodding to producer Lorne Michaels' comedy legacy.

Neil Patrick Harris arrived with "How I Met Your Mother" charm, Jesse Tyler Ferguson from "Modern Family" added warmth, and Jesse Eisenberg kept it sleek. Brian Stokes Mitchell brought veteran depth, while Julie Klausner mixed podcast buzz with theater passion. Broadway.com photos captured elegant gowns, sharp suits, and candid laughs that fueled headlines.

Tina Fey reminisced with Gasteyer over SNL sketches during quick chats. Maya Rudolph hyped Gattelli's choreography as "pure joy" on the carpet. Harris and Ferguson joined group poses, boosting the star-studded vibe.

These moments turned the red carpet into a highlight reel of its own.

'Schmigadoon!' Cast Celebrities Shine

"Schmigadoon!" Cast Celebrities led with Alex Brightman as frustrated Josh Skinner, delivering Tony-caliber comic timing. Sara Chase grounded Melissa Gimble amid the chaos, Ana Gasteyer belted as scheming Mildred, and Ann Harada reprised Florence Menlove from TV. Brad Oscar blustered as the Mayor, Isabelle McCalla fired up Emma Tate, Max Clayton swaggered through Danny Bailey, and McKenzie Kurtz charmed as Betsy.

Ivan Hernandez and Maulik Pancholy nailed reverend and doctor roles with sly wit. Offstage, guests like Harris praised the precision post-show. BroadwayWorld highlighted their parody mastery, blending "Oklahoma!" stomps with "Music Man" marches into seamless fun.

Alex Brightman (Josh): Razor-sharp solos and physical comedy.

Razor-sharp solos and physical comedy. Sara Chase (Melissa): Relatable heart in a surreal world.

Relatable heart in a surreal world. Ana Gasteyer (Mildred): Vaudeville belts and scene-stealing flair.

Vaudeville belts and scene-stealing flair. Ann Harada (Florence): Beloved TV return with extra stage punch.

The ensemble's chemistry elevated every number, earning consistent applause.

Ongoing Buzz After 'Schmigadoon!' Broadway Opening

Reviews poured in praising vocals, spoof savvy, and joyful execution. The "Schmigadoon!" Broadway Opening with Tina Fey and Maya Rudolph's glow set a hot-ticket tone. "Schmigadoon!" Cast Celebrities continue packing the Nederlander, mixing laughs, legs, and nostalgia—catch the yee-honk magic before it wraps in September.