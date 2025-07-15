Cruel Summer Chiara Aurelia Replaces Sadie Sink in 'John Proctor Is the Villain' on Broadway

Emerging star Chiara Aurelia, known for her roles in Cruel Summer and Fear Street Part Two: 1978, officially makes her Broadway debut tonight as Shelby Holcomb in John Proctor Is the Villain at the Booth Theatre. She succeeds longtime friend and original cast member Sadie Sink, whose final performance was July 13.

At just 22, Aurelia steps into the spotlight for the final weeks of a Tony‑nominated hit—extended through August 31—co‑starring Tony winner Gabriel Ebert and rising actors Nihar Duvvuri and Amalia Yoo. The play, written by Kimberly Belflower and directed by Danya Taymor, ingeniously re‑frames Arthur Miller's The Crucible through the lens of a Georgia high‑school English class caught in a Me‑Too‑era reckoning.

Aurelia, transitioning directly from her Off‑Broadway role in Dilaria, shares heartfelt appreciation for the path paved by Sadie Sink. "It's really wonderful... [Sadie's] paved such a beautiful road for me with Shelby," she told PEOPLE, affirming their enduring friendship since meeting on the set of Fear Street.

Meet Shelby

Shelby Holcomb is a layered, outspoken teenager grappling with identity, power, and personal darkness. Aurelia, known for her "Chiara TED Talks" of rambling enthusiasm, says she resonates deeply with Shelby's blend of candor and complexity.

"She's outspoken and strong... inspiring in her ability to say what she wants, when she wants, and to hold darkness within," Aurelia reflected.

It wasn't an overnight achievement—Aurelia auditioned for a different character, Raelynn Nix, in 2024. Though she didn't get that role, director Taymor personally encouraged her: "I really want to work with you," a note that bore fruit as Shelby

Now, fresh from Dilaria, which explores female friendships and social‑media grief, she seamlessly transitions to a major Broadway production.

A Signature Summer for Aurelia

2025 marks a banner year: Off‑Broadway Dilaria in June and now Broadway's hottest new play in July. John Proctor Is the Villain has garnered seven Tony nominations, including Best Play, and extended its run thrice through late summer. In addition, the production recently welcomed music icon Lorde to a performance, reinforcing its pop‑culture currency .

Thematically, the play speaks powerfully to young women's voices. Belflower's script channels ancestral texts à la The Crucible while centering characters who "claim your narrative in a world that's still stuck in the past," as Broadway.com describes Aurelia echoes that mission, calling it "an important time to empower young women and make them feel like their voices are being heard".

Through August 31, Chiara Aurelia will lead the remaining performances of John Proctor Is the Villain, completing a striking arc from Off‑Broadway newcomer to Broadway lead. Her journey—from teen horror films to a layered depiction of teenage truth onstage—is a testament to her range, resilience, and readiness for the spotlight. For fans of theater and emerging talent, her summer takeover is one to watch.