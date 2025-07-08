Jazz Royalty Returns to Miami: Adrienne Arsht Center Announces 2025-26 JAZZ ROOTS Series with Miles Davis Tribute, Sheila E. and More

The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County has unveiled its 2025-26 JAZZ ROOTS series, and this season is shaping up to be one of its most star-studded and culturally resonant lineups yet.

Kicking off in November 2025 and spanning five blockbuster performances through May 2026, this season bridges the golden era of jazz with modern innovation. From a milestone tribute to Miles Davis to electrifying appearances by Grammy-winning icons like Samara Joy, Terence Blanchard, and Sheila E., the Arsht Center is positioning itself once again as a vital stage for America's most revered musical genre.

A Milestone for Miles Davis

The series opens November 7 with Kind of Blue: Celebrating the Music of Miles Davis—a centennial tribute to the legendary trumpeter, born in 1926. The concert will feature trumpet virtuoso Ambrose Akinmusire, saxophonist Ravi Coltrane, and vocalist Veronica Swift performing selections from Davis's revolutionary catalog, including Sketches of Spain, Tutu, Birth of the Cool, and the titular Kind of Blue, widely regarded as the most influential jazz album ever recorded. They will be joined by the Frost School of Music's Henry Mancini Institute Orchestra, under the baton of resident conductor Scott Flavin, making this a sonic event as grand as its subject.

Samara Joy: A Voice for the Ages

On February 12, Bronx-born jazz prodigy Samara Joy takes the stage. Recently crowned with five Grammy Awards and the 2025 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Jazz Album for Portrait, Joy is redefining what it means to be a classic jazz singer in the 21st century. Drawing inspiration from vocal legends like Sarah Vaughan and Betty Carter, her concert will showcase her lyrical intelligence and genre-bending arrangements that seamlessly blend tradition and bold originality.

A Musical Tribute to Malcolm X

Just eight days later, on February 20, the spotlight turns to civil rights icon Malcolm X. Trumpeter, composer, and NEA Jazz Master Terence Blanchard will perform his powerful Malcolm X Jazz Suite, accompanied by his band The E-Collective and the Grammy-winning Turtle Island Quartet. Originally conceived from Blanchard's score for Spike Lee's 1992 film Malcolm X, the updated suite reinterprets the life and legacy of the activist through a bold fusion of jazz, classical, and cinematic tones.

The Queen of Percussion Shines

April 17 brings pure rhythmic fire with Sheila E., the groundbreaking percussionist whose genre-defying career includes collaborations with Prince, Diana Ross, and Beyoncé. A Bay Area native and Latin music royalty, Sheila E. recently won a Grammy for Best Global Music Performance for her salsa album Bailar. She brings her high-octane show to the Knight Concert Hall for an evening sure to mix funk, jazz, and Latin soul.

Emmet Cohen Brings the Party Home

Rounding out the series on May 8 is Emmet Cohen, a Miami native whose livestream series Live from Emmet's Place became a pandemic-era sensation. Now, he brings the spirit of those intimate Harlem jam sessions to the Arsht stage. Joined by his trio and surprise guests, Cohen promises a relaxed, living-room vibe infused with world-class artistry and spontaneous swing.

Tickets and Accessibility

Subscription packages for the full five-show series are on sale now, ranging from $190 to $530. Patrons can renew or become subscribers at ArshtCenter.org or by calling the box office at 305.949.6722. The deadline to renew is July 28, 2025. Tickets for individual performances will be announced later.

The Arsht Center is committed to accessibility, offering complimentary assistive listening devices, open captioning, audio descriptions, and sign language interpretation for select performances.

Education Through Jazz

Returning this season is the Jazz Roots Sound Check program, offering high school students from Miami-Dade County Public Schools exclusive access to artist sound checks, educational lectures, and even performance opportunities.

Since its launch in 2008, the program has introduced thousands of students to the transformative power of jazz.

The 2025-26 JAZZ ROOTS series is supported by Baldwin Richardson Foods, Steinway & Sons, Alan & Diane Lieberman, with media sponsorship from WLRN and WDNA.