Andrew Lloyd Webber Hails Rachel Zegler‑Led EVITA as the "Best Performed" Version Yet

Jamie Lloyd's bold new West End revival of Evita at the London Palladium theatre has been met with glowing acclaim and not least from its legendary composer. In a video shared on the production's social media, Andrew Lloyd Webber greeted the cast after a performance and proclaimed it "the best performed I can ever, ever remember it," calling the evening "absolutely sensational" and lauding the musicality, staging, and particularly Rachel Zegler's star‑making turn as the title character.

Zegler's portrayal of Eva Perón has dominated headlines and reviews. The Times awarded the production five stars, praising her "mesmerizing portrayal" and particularly her stair‑on‑stair‑off "Don't Cry for Me Argentina" balcony turn, calling it a "star power and vocal strength" moment. Whatsonstage raved about her "astonishing vocals, swooping between sweetness and grit," noting her "megawatt charisma" alongside Diego Andres Rodriguez's vivacious Che. Meanwhile, The Guardian labeled her "phenomenal," even as it questioned some of Lloyd's stylistic choices.

A highlight of the revival is Zegler's nightly performance of "Don't Cry for Me Argentina" — not from the stage, but from the theatre's actual balcony, visible to London pedestrians on Argyll Street. The crowd outside, addressed as the "peasants" in the song, has become a fixture, drawing hundreds nightly and prompting coverage from The Guardian, VG, and others. Zegler's lyric tweak—singing "songs of Pride and glory" during London Pride—went viral and earned widespread praise for honoring the city's identity.

A Revival That Breaks the Mold

Directed by Jamie Lloyd, the production layers rock‑concert aesthetics—haze, cameras, electronic amplification—over the classic score. While this approach drew questions about narrative clarity, most critics praised its sensory impact. The Times called it a "five‑star sensation" and LondonTheatre.co.uk called it "darkly brilliant... bursting with star quality"

In the celebratory video, Webber hugs Zegler and Lloyd before expressing genuine astonishment: "I'm genuinely lost for words... it's just wonderful." His public endorsement adds significant cachet — especially in a production already being tipped for transfer to Broadway

Between Zegler's powerhouse vocals, Lloyd's immersive staging, and Webber's unvarnished praise, this Evita revival stands as a modern reinvention that honors tradition while pushing boundaries. Whether you're a lifelong fan or new to the musical, this version is generating its own legend—right on the Palladium's balcony.