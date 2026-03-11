Sir Patrick Stewart Records All 154 Shakespeare Sonnets for New Audiobook Release

Patrick Stewart brings his commanding voice to all 154 Shakespeare sonnets in a new audiobook that captures the Bard's timeless poetry. This project transforms intimate pandemic-era readings into a full audio experience for listeners everywhere. Fans of theater and literature now have access to his spirited performances paired with personal reflections.

Patrick Stewart's Shakespeare Audiobook Project

Patrick Stewart performs every one of William Shakespeare's 154 sonnets in the audiobook "Patrick Stewart Performs the Complete Sonnets of William Shakespeare". Simon & Schuster released it digitally on April 7, 2026, with pre-orders live on Audible, Spotify, and Apple, just like People magazine highlighted in their exclusive. Each reading comes with Stewart's anecdotes and thoughts on the creative process behind the verses.

The sonnets explore love, beauty, time, and mortality through iambic pentameter. Stewart, at age 85, draws from decades of stage expertise to deliver them with nuance. Listeners hear not just the words but insights into phrases and emotions that have shaped his career.

Origins in Pandemic Readings

Stewart started reciting a Shakespeare sonnet daily online during the early COVID-19 lockdowns. His wife encouraged the videos, which quickly drew millions of viewers and became a social media sensation. That spark led to this complete audiobook collection, building on details from the Broadway World announcement.

Those recitals highlighted the sonnets' restorative power amid isolation. Now, the full set builds on that momentum, blending performance with commentary on human mysteries. Earlier audio works, such as his "A Christmas Carol" solo show and memoir "Making It So," set the stage for this effort.

Stewart's Deep Theater Roots

A three-time Olivier Award winner, Stewart earned his first for "Antony and Cleopatra" in 1979. He spent over 40 years with the Royal Shakespeare Company, tackling roles like Claudius in "Hamlet". Broadway and West End credits include a Tony-nominated "Macbeth", "Twelfth Night", "The Tempest", and "Waiting for Godot" opposite Ian McKellen.

His Drama Desk Award for "A Christmas Carol"—where he voiced over 40 characters—shows his range. Knighted in 2010, Stewart first met the sonnets at age 12, a moment that influenced his path in the arts. This audiobook honors that lifelong bond with Shakespeare.

Why Shakespeare's Sonnets Resonate Today

Shakespeare wrote 154 sonnets, published in 1609, each 14 lines long. Themes of heartbreak and wonder keep them relevant. Stewart's audiobook makes them approachable, with his voice guiding listeners through every shade of feeling.

Pre-order options let fans prepare for the April 7 drop. Platforms like Audible offer early access to sample tracks in some regions, as noted on their pre-order page. The project fits neatly into the growing trend of audiobooks for classic literature.

Pre-Order Patrick Stewart's Audiobook Now

Pre-order the "Patrick Stewart Performs the Complete Sonnets of William Shakespeare" audiobook across major digital platforms ahead of its April 7, 2026, release. Audible offers immediate access to reserve your copy at an estimated $14.99, complete with potential early sample tracks for preview—check their page directly. Spotify and Apple match that pricing and availability, making it easy for subscribers to secure the title through their apps. Simon & Schuster provides a direct link for purchase, ensuring seamless delivery in digital format on launch day.