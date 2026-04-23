Cinema United Chief Fights Theater Merger, Demands Longer Theatrical Windows

Cinema United CEO Michael O'Leary grabbed attention at CinemaCon 2026 with a strong pledge to oppose the Paramount Skydance-Warner Bros. Discovery merger. This theater merger sparks worries about Hollywood consolidation, potentially leaving fewer major studios and less leverage for cinemas. O'Leary also demanded theatrical windows longer than the common 45 days, aiming to safeguard box office health and draw more viewers.

Why Theaters Oppose the Merger

The proposed theater merger would fuse Paramount Pictures with Warner Bros., cutting the Big Five studios down to four. This shift could dominate nearly 40% of U.S. box office revenue, pressuring independent theaters on release schedules, terms, and promotional support. O'Leary pointed to $79 billion in combined debt as a red flag, suggesting cost cuts might mean fewer theatrical films overall.

Exhibitors highlight these risks:

Diminished negotiating power for smaller chains

Potential drop in annual movie releases despite studio promises of 30 films

Echoes of past deals like Disney-Fox, which tightened market control

The Hollywood Reportercaptured O'Leary's sharp words, calling the deal harmful to cinemas, audiences, and the broader industry ecosystem.

Push for Extended Theatrical Windows

Theatrical windows set the exclusive period films spend in theaters before streaming or VOD arrives. Before the pandemic, these averaged 75-90 days; disruptions shortened them to 30 days or less for many titles. O'Leary advocates pushing past 45 days, backed by data showing shorter windows cost mid-budget movies over $130 million in lost earnings by skipping casual theatergoers.

Notable trends include:

Universal's new policy: 31 days exclusivity in 2026, growing to 45 days by 2027. Warner Bros. sticks around 45 days, while indie distributors often opt for faster home releases. Global examples where 60+ day windows speeded up post-COVID cinema recoveries.

Media Play Newsdetailed O'Leary's CinemaCon push for these longer gaps to stabilize revenue.

Cinema United's Leadership Role

Cinema United, rebranded from the National Association of Theatre Owners, unites theater operators to defend their interests. The organization submits testimony to antitrust committees, stages CinemaCon protests, and rallies support. O'Leary directs efforts for merger safeguards, like firm commitments to marketing budgets and film slates. More than 1,000 filmmakers have signed letters echoing their concerns, building a united front.

Real-World Box Office and Viewer Effects

Extended theatrical windows pull in families, couples, and occasional viewers, lifting total earnings across formats. Quick streams help studio subscriptions but erode the big-screen allure that defines cinema. Countries with stricter windows saw quicker attendance rebounds, proving the model's value for recovery.

Ongoing Battles Over Mergers and Windows

Cinema United drives advocacy on theater merger risks and theatrical windows needs, with O'Leary's CinemaCon speech marking a bold step. Deadline noted theater owners escalating campaigns to influence regulators. As scrutiny builds, these fights could enforce fairer standards, balancing studio strategies with cinema survival in a streaming era.