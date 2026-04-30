Megan Thee Stallion Bows Out of ‘Moulin Rouge Broadway’ Early – Final Curtain May 1

Megan Thee Stallion electrified Broadway as Harold Zidler in "Moulin Rouge! The Musical", closing her chapter with a May 1 finale at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. The Grammy-winning rapper traded arena tours for the stage, infusing the Tony-winning jukebox spectacle with hip-hop fire and drawing packed houses of Hotties and theater lovers.

Who Is Harold Zidler in 'Moulin Rouge! The Musical'?

In "Moulin Rouge! The Musical", Harold Zidler owns the 1890s Paris cabaret, hyping crowds as an emcee with cunning flair. Danny Burstein originated the role in 2019; Bob the Drag Queen preceded Megan Thee Stallion, who debuted March 24, 2026, as the first female-identifying performer worldwide.

Broadway.com hailed her as a game-changer—top hat cocked, commanding can-can dancers with rap swagger. She aced Zidler's demands across 2.5-hour shows:

Rallying patrons via mashups spanning Bowie, Beyoncé, and Gaga.

Shielding Satine through backstage intrigue.

Delivering high-octane belts and leaps that tested her tour-honed stamina.

Her genre-blending style elevated the show's record-breaking box office.

Timeline of Megan Thee Stallion's 'Moulin Rouge! The Musical' Journey

Her eight-week arc moved fast:

February 2026 Reveal: Producers announced the limited run; Playbill buzzed over her "Savage"-style vocals. March 24 Opening: Skipped previews, owned the red-lit stage amid roaring cheers. Mid-Run Moments: Bounced back from a March faint spell, posting tearful fan interactions on Instagram. April 27 Update: Confirmed May 1 finale (originally May 17, skipping May 2), praising cast grind.

Adapting Baz Luhrmann's 2001 film "Moulin Rouge!", the production now extends to August 30, 2026.

What Sparked the Early 'Moulin Rouge! The Musical' Departure?

Megan Thee Stallion posted: "It's been such an honor... Y'all work so hard." USA Today connected dots to her Klay Thompson split. Likely contributors:

Eight shows weekly, grueling vs. tour pacing.

Health strain from the mid-March episode.

Pivot to albums and gigs where she thrives.

BroadwayWorld called it a smooth schedule tweak.

Replacement Plans and Show Outlook

Interim Zidler TBA for May 2–17; Eric Anderson resumes May 19. The Al Hirschfeld stays buzzing through summer—elephant sets, Rihanna-remixed "Your Song" fueling sales via official tickets.

Fan Energy and Megan Thee Stallion's Lasting Mark

Hotties flooded TikTok with "Queen owned Broadway" clips of her belting "Shut Up and Raise Your Glass." Reddit planned May 1 rushes; her run mirrors Lin-Manuel Miranda's boundary-pushing, sharpening ensemble skills for future tours.

Critics celebrated shattering Zidler norms, widening rap's theater lane.

Megan Thee Stallion's 'Moulin Rouge! The Musical' Run Paves Crossover Paths

Megan Thee Stallion's May 1 exit from "Moulin Rouge! The Musical" leaves a historic imprint—sold-out vibes and fresh casting norms—as the cabaret pulses on, luring crowds to its bohemian thrill.