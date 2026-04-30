Why Taraji P. Henson’s ‘Joe Turner’s Come and Gone’ August Wilson Revival Shines on Broadway

August Wilson's "Joe Turner's Come and Gone" returns to Broadway in a vibrant 2026 revival at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre. This August Wilson revival spotlights themes of identity, loss, and rebirth during the Great Migration era. Taraji P. Henson Broadway debut as Bertha Holly draws crowds, paired with a powerhouse cast that honors Wilson's Pittsburgh Cycle legacy. The production, extended through July 2026 due to demand, blends star power with raw emotional depth.

Taraji P. Henson Broadway Debut Lights Up Bertha Holly

Taraji P. Henson makes her Taraji P. Henson Broadway mark as Bertha Holly, the boardinghouse's nurturing soul. Known for roles in "The Color Purple" musical film and "Empire", Henson brings lived-in warmth to Bertha's routines—cooking meals, offering solace to strangers. Her performance grounds the play's supernatural undercurrents in human tenderness.

Who is Taraji P. Henson playing in Joe Turner's Come and Gone?Henson embodies Bertha, wife to the pragmatic Seth Holly. She navigates daily tensions with quiet strength, her smiles masking deeper resilience. Critics note how Henson's timing elevates Bertha's songs and stories, making her the emotional anchor.

Henson prepared by immersing in Wilson's world, studying the script's rhythms. Her Broadway leap follows sold-out previews, where audiences rave about her chemistry with co-stars. This role cements Taraji P. Henson Broadway as a theater milestone, blending screen charisma with stage intimacy.

Cedric the Entertainer Grounds Seth Holly with Humor and Edge

Cedric the Entertainer captures Seth Holly's entrepreneurial spirit as the boardinghouse owner. Seth dreams of selling shiny pots while guarding his home from outsiders' chaos. Cedric's delivery mixes stand-up flair with dramatic bite, turning Seth's monologues into highlights.

His physicality—stiff posture, sharp glances—mirrors a man hardened by opportunity's scarcity. In one scene, Seth's banter with boarders sparks laughter before revealing vulnerability. Cedric, a comedy veteran, nails Wilson's blend of wit and weariness.

What role does Cedric play in Joe Turner's Come and Gone?As Seth, he hosts wanderers in 1911 Pittsburgh's Hill District, hustling amid economic shifts. Broadway.com buzz piece praises Cedric's "grit and glow," making Seth unforgettable.

Joshua Boone Delivers Herald Loomis' Raw Spiritual Journey

Who plays Herald Loomis in Joe Turner's Come and Gone Broadway?Joshua Boone portrays Herald Loomis, the play's tormented core. Seven years on Joe Turner's chain gang left Herald spiritually adrift, searching for his wife and "self." Boone's restrained intensity builds from whispers to explosive release.

Loomis arrives dusty and haunted, his daughter Zonia trailing. Boone's eyes convey unspoken pain, erupting in the juba dance climax—a ritual of reclamation. Playbill coverage highlights Boone's "shattering arc," echoing Wilson's theme of binding "blood" to find home.

The role demands vocal power for gospel-infused speeches. Boone, post-"The Leopard" acclaim, rises to it, making Herald's awakening visceral. This "Joe Turner's Come and Gone" turn showcases his range in the August Wilson revival.

Ruben Santiago-Hudson's Bynum Walker Anchors the Mystical Thread

Why does Ruben Santiago-Hudson stand out in the cast?Tony winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson revives Bynum Walker, the "shiny man" guide. His gravelly voice and poised stillness radiate wisdom, counseling lost souls on "binding" their essence.

Bynum shares tales of the supernatural, his presence weaving folklore into realism. Santiago-Hudson's Wilson expertise—directing "The Piano Lesson"—informs every gesture. Reviewers call him the revival's "spiritual north star."

In ensemble scenes, Bynum unites voices, his solos haunting. His return elevates this August Wilson revival, proving timeless insight.

Debbie Allen Directs with Rhythmic Precision

Who directed Joe Turner's Come and Gone 2026 revival?Debbie Allen steers the production, emphasizing Wilson's musicality. Dances pulse like heartbeats; dialogue flows in jazz cadences. Allen's 40-page study guide ensured historical fidelity to 1911.

Her choreography amplifies the juba sequence, a cathartic peak. Cast credits Allen's rehearsals for breath-perfect delivery. This vision refreshes the script without over-modernizing, true to "Joe Turner's Come and Gone" spirit.

Production Design Immerses in 1911 Pittsburgh Life

David Gallo's set recreates a bustling boardinghouse—worn tables, flickering lamps evoking Hill District grit. Paul Tazewell's costumes tell stories: Seth's crisp vests signal aspiration; Loomis' ragged coat scars his past.

What is the set like in Joe Turner's Come and Gone?Details like mismatched chairs and herb bundles make it lived-in. Steve Bargonetti's score layers blues guitar under chants. Lighting shifts from warm kitchens to shadowy visions, heightening drama. This August Wilson revival world feels tangible, pulling viewers into migration's turmoil.

Joe Turner's Come and Gone Story Breakdown

What is Joe Turner's Come and Gone about?In 1911 Pittsburgh, Seth and Bertha Holly ran a boardinghouse for Great Migration travelers. Herald Loomis, freed from Joe Turner's labor scam, seeks wife Martha with daughter Zonia. Boarders share tales—love lost, spirits glimpsed—unveiling communal healing.

Wilson's second Pittsburgh Cycle play probes "binding one's self": reclaiming spirit amid displacement. Key moments include Bynum's "shiny man" lore and Herald's visionary breakdown. No spoilers, but the finale redefines freedom.

Key plot threads:

Herald's chain gang trauma and wife hunt.

Boardinghouse as crossroads for dreamers.

Supernatural "binding people" rituals amid daily strife.

Critics and Audiences Weigh In

What are Joe Turner's Come and Gone Broadway reviews?The revival scores 77/100 from 21 critics. Strengths: ensemble fire, design polish. Time Out lauds "epic small talk exploding into poetry." Some flag second-act pacing.

Audiences score higher, moved by Henson and Boone. Show-Score data shows 85% recommend. Casual mentions from Playbill note extension buzz from cultural hunger for Wilson.

Practical Show Details for Planning

How long is Joe Turner's Come and Gone? Where to get tickets?

Runtime : 2 hours 30 minutes, one intermission.

: 2 hours 30 minutes, one intermission. Venue : Ethel Barrymore Theatre, 243 W 47th St, NYC.

: Ethel Barrymore Theatre, 243 W 47th St, NYC. Schedule : Tue-Thu 7pm, Fri-Sat 8pm, Wed-Sat 2pm; through July 26, 2026.

: Tue-Thu 7pm, Fri-Sat 8pm, Wed-Sat 2pm; through July 26, 2026. Tickets: From $75; discounts via TodayTix (up to $53 off). Official site joeturnerbway.com for premium seats.

Previews started March 30; opened April 25. Arrive early for historic theater vibes.

Why Taraji P. Henson Broadway and August Wilson Revival Captivate Now

Taraji P. Henson Broadway energy fuels this "Joe Turner's Come and Gone" triumph, alongside an August Wilson revival that resonates in today's identity quests. Demand surged post-opening, extending the run as word spreads. Henson's debut pairs with Boone's fire and design magic for unmissable theater. Secure tickets soon—Wilson's voices echo louder live.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Who stars in Joe Turner's Come and Gone on Broadway?

Taraji P. Henson as Bertha Holly, Cedric the Entertainer as Seth Holly, Joshua Boone as Herald Loomis, and Ruben Santiago-Hudson as Bynum Walker, directed by Debbie Allen.

2. What is Joe Turner's Come and Gone about?

Set in a 1911 Pittsburgh boardinghouse during the Great Migration, it follows Herald Loomis seeking his lost wife after years of forced labor under Joe Turner, exploring themes of identity and spiritual "binding."

3. How long is Joe Turner's Come and Gone Broadway show? Where is it playing?

2 hours 30 minutes with one intermission at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre (243 W 47th St, NYC), running through July 26, 2026.