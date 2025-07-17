The Story Behind the Iconic Superman Theme: From John Williams to James Gunn

When audiences first heard the soaring Superman theme in 1978, composed by the legendary John Williams, it instantly became the sonic embodiment of the Man of Steel. Over four decades later, this triumphant score still resonates, powerful enough to unite generations of fans—and filmmakers like James Gunn, who revived the theme in his new Superman film.

John Williams, the five-time Academy Award-winning composer behind Star Wars, Indiana Jones, and Jaws, crafted the Superman theme for Richard Donner's 1978 film Superman: The Movie. Known for his ability to musically capture the essence of heroism and adventure, Williams approached Superman with a clear mission: to give the world a sound as indelible as the character himself.

The main theme, often called the "Superman March," wasn't just background music. It was written to evoke the sense of grandeur and optimism that defines Clark Kent's alter ego. Williams explained that "one of the essential things about the film to me...was that it was fun and didn't take itself too seriously...if one could strike a level of theatre and sleight of hand and tongue‑in‑cheek in the creation of the themes, that it might be the right idea."

First heard in 1978 as Christopher Reeve's Superman made his cinematic debut, the theme quickly became synonymous with the hero. Williams' composition opens with a bold brass fanfare, followed by sweeping strings that evoke the feeling of flight. It's often referred to as "the music that sounds like it's spelling out S-U-P-E-R-M-A-N."

Fast forward to 2025, and director James Gunn surprised fans by bringing back the iconic score for his reboot of the Superman franchise. Known for his inventive musical choices in films like Guardians of the Galaxy, Gunn explained his decision in an interview with Collider stating, "You don't ignore history. The John Williams theme is Superman. It carries the weight of legacy. When you hear it, it tells you you're watching something larger than life."

While previous modern iterations of Superman leaned towards darker tones—most notably with Hans Zimmer's moodier themes in Man of Steel (2013)—Gunn's decision signals a return to the character's hopeful, optimistic roots. Music, in this case, is as much a narrative tool as it is an emotional one.

In his film, Gunn reportedly used Williams' theme not just for nostalgia, but as a deliberate storytelling device: introducing the theme during key heroic moments to reconnect the audience with Superman's essence. As Gunn put it: "I'm telling a story about hope. And that theme sounds like hope."

With John Williams now 93 years old and retired from film scoring, Gunn's revival of the Superman theme is more than a tribute—it's a reminder of the timeless power of music to define heroes. And for fans, hearing those iconic notes once again as Superman takes flight is nothing short of cinematic magic.