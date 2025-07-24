Hans Zimmer Joins Euphoria Season 3 as Composer

Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer is joining the creative team for HBO MAX Euphoria's highly anticipated third season. He'll be teaming up with returning composer Labrinth, whose original score helped define the show's raw emotional tone.

HBO confirmed that Zimmer and Labrinth will co-compose the score for Season 3, creating what fans hope will be a groundbreaking musical collaboration. Zimmer, known for his cinematic work on Dune, The Dark Knight, and Interstellar, expressed excitement about working with the show's creator, Sam Levinson, and bringing a fresh sound to the Emmy-winning series.

"It's an honor to join this incredible team of storytellers led by the visionary Sam Levinson," Zimmer said in a statement. "Labrinth's music has shaped the show's identity, and I'm looking forward to contributing to the ongoing story."

Labrinth, who earned an Emmy for his work on the series, echoed the enthusiasm: "Another chapter in the Euphoria universe! It's a dream to work with Hans, one of my musical heroes."

Sam Levinson's Cinematic Inspiration

Creator Sam Levinson has made no secret of his admiration for Zimmer's work. He revealed that Season 3 was written while listening to scores from Interstellar and True Romance, both of which influenced the narrative tone of the new episodes. Levinson said he's thrilled to bring Zimmer aboard and believes this partnership will elevate the show's emotional landscape.

The Road to Season 3

Production on Season 3 began in April 2025 after delays due to rewrites and cast changes, including the tragic passing of actor Angus Cloud, who played fan-favorite Fezco. The new season is expected to include a time jump, taking the characters beyond high school into a darker, more mature chapter of their lives.

Although HBO has not announced an official release date, the season is now expected to premiere in 2026.

Why It Matters

Zimmer's entrance into the Euphoria universe marks a rare crossover between the epic scale of cinematic scoring and the intimacy of prestige TV. His lush orchestrations combined with Labrinth's genre-blending sound could result in one of the most emotionally charged soundtracks ever created for television.

With returning stars like Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, and Jacob Elordi, and a new narrative arc on the horizon, Euphoria Season 3 is shaping up to be its boldest installment yet—now with a score that promises to match its ambition.