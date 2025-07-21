Billy Porter Returns to Broadway as Emcee in 'Cabaret'

For Broadway lovers, few announcements have caused as much buzz as Billy Porter officially stepping into the role of the Emcee in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club. Beginning July 22, 2025, Porter will headline this immersive, in-the-round production staged at New York's August Wilson Theatre, alongside Marisha Wallace as Sally Bowles. Together, they promise to transform the revival into one of the most electrifying theater events of the year.

Porter, known for his Tony-winning turn in Kinky Boots and his Emmy Award-winning role in Pose, brings charisma, depth, and unapologetic style to the iconic character. His arrival comes after Orville Peck and Eva Noblezada concluded their celebrated run on July 20. Now, Porter's performance will lead Cabaret through its final 13 weeks, wrapping up in October 2025.

In recent interviews, Porter has called playing the Emcee a dream role, saying it allows him to blend his musical theater roots with his unique voice as a queer Black artist. His take on the Emcee is seductive and chaotic, and deeply personal. For Porter, the character's boundary-breaking spirit resonates with his own career of challenging norms and telling untold stories.

The production itself has become a must-see for Broadway fans. With provocative choreography, decadent set design, and an atmosphere that feels more Berlin nightclub than traditional musical theater, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club has redefined what a Broadway revival can be. Now, with Porter's voice guiding the audience, the production's themes of identity, freedom, and societal collapse feel more urgent than ever.

Tickets for Porter's performances are selling quickly, especially since his appearance will be limited to specific dates between July and October. Fans and theater critics alike are anticipating what many are calling a career-defining turn for the star. For Porter, it's a full-circle moment—returning to Broadway, not just to perform, but to redefine an iconic role on his own terms.