The iconic Bundy family is getting back together. Ed O'Neill, Katey Sagal, Christina Applegate, and David Faustino will reunite live on stage for An Evening with The Bundys: The Married... with Children Cast Reunion on January 28, 2026, at the Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles.

The one-night-only event will offer fans an intimate look at the making of one of television's most beloved and controversial sitcoms. Expect candid conversations, unreleased behind-the-scenes stories, and a nostalgic celebration of the show's 11-season run. Each ticket will include a donation to Race to Erase MS, reflecting Christina Applegate's personal journey with multiple sclerosis.

Applegate revealed her MS diagnosis in 2021 and has since become one of the most visible advocates for awareness and research. Her public appearances have been limited due to mobility challenges, making this reunion deeply significant. She recently shared that she "may never act again" but remains dedicated to using her platform to highlight the daily realities of living with MS.

Why This Reunion Matters

Married... with Children redefined television comedy when it premiered in 1987, breaking away from the wholesome family sitcom formula. The Bundys' dysfunction, sarcasm, and humor paved the way for series like Family Guy and The Simpsons. Bringing the original cast together for the first time in years not only honors a pop-culture legacy but also raises crucial funds for medical research.

Similar Hollywood Reunions with a Cause

The Bundys aren't the first cast to turn nostalgia into impact. In 2021, the Friends reunion special raised awareness for COVID-19 relief programs and mental health initiatives. The Parks and Recreation virtual reunion helped Feeding America provide millions of meals during lockdown. Earlier this year, The Office cast reunited at PaleyFest in Los Angeles to support writers affected by industry strikes. Each event demonstrated how entertainment nostalgia can power real-world change.

The Dawson Creek reunion this September raised funds for the nonprofit F Cancer and support Van Der Beek, who revealed last year that he is battling stage 3 colorectal cancer.

Other Celebrities Raising Awareness for MS

Applegate joins a growing list of stars using their fame to spotlight the illness. Actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler, who also has MS, co-hosts a podcast called MeSsy with Applegate, discussing their experiences living with the condition. The Sopranos alum has been outspoken about the need for new treatments and empathy toward those affected.

Selma Blair, who starred alongside Applegate in Dead to Me, has also battled MS publicly, documenting her remission journey and even competing on Dancing with the Stars. Their openness has made multiple sclerosis a topic of public conversation rather than silence, inspiring millions.

A Night of Laughter and Legacy

Fans attending An Evening with The Bundys can expect humor, emotion, and gratitude from a cast that helped define American television in the late '80s and '90s. The event is not a reboot or streaming special but a live, one-time celebration that unites television history with compassion.

Tickets go on sale October 30, 2025, and are expected to sell out quickly. For audiences, it's more than just a reunion, as well as a moment to laugh, remember, and support those fighting a disease that affects nearly one million people in the United States.