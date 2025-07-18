Chloë Grace Moretz Returns to Off-Broadway, Leads Heartfelt Family Drama 'Caroline'

Chloë Grace Moretz returns to the New York stage, headlining Preston Max Allen's Caroline, a tender and emotionally resonant new play premiering at MCC Theater's Susan & Ronald Frankel space this fall.

The powerful drama will explore the fraught dynamics between three generations of women: Maddie (Moretz), her estranged mother Rhea (Amy Landecker), and her young daughter Caroline (River Lipe‑Smith). The production kicks off previews on September 12, opens officially on September 30, and runs through October 19

Moretz, acclaimed for her intense performances in Kick‑Ass, The Miseducation of Cameron Post, and the Amazon series The Peripheral, first stepped onto an NYC stage in Steven Soderbergh's The Library at The Public Theater in 2014 Now, after more than a decade away, she brings her layered emotional depth to Maddie—a mother pushed to reconnect with her own past and her daughter.

Similarly, Amy Landecker, celebrated for her roles in Bug and Transparent, also returns to NYC theater after a prolonged hiatus, casting a reflective and multifaceted presence as Rhea

Joining the duo is River Lipe‑Smith, making their Off‑Broadway debut as little Caroline. Known for recent performances in A Christmas Carol at Geva Theatre, Lipe‑Smith promises to infuse the production with fresh authenticity and youthful perspective

Crafting Caroline: A Strong Creative Team

Caroline is penned by rising playwright Preston Max Allen (We Are the Tigers) and directed by Tony Award–winner David Cromer (Good Night, and Good Luck) . The creative design team includes Lee Jellinek (scenic), David Hyman (costumes), Christopher Darbassie (sound), Gigi Buffington (voice/dialect coach), Suki Tsujimoto (makeup), and Samantha Shoffner (props).Their collective vision aims for intimate storytelling, drawing audiences into a home fractured by past wounds yet yearning for connection.



Moretz: A Journey from Screen to Stage

Born in 1997 in Atlanta, Chloë Grace Moretz first gained national attention with early roles in The Amityville Horror, 500 Days of Summer, and her breakout performance as Hit‑Girl in Kick‑Ass. Over the years, she's showcased versatility—from period pieces like Hugo and Dark Shadows to socially conscious films such as The Miseducation of Cameron Post, which garnered Sundance accolades for its sensitive portrayal of conversion therapy.

Importantly, Moretz has deep theatrical roots. Her Off‑Broadway debut came in 2014 with The Library at The Public Theater, directed by Soderbergh. That role demonstrated her stage chops and love for live storytelling—a perfect precursor to Caroline.

Through the intergenerational lens of Maddie, Rhea, and little Caroline, the play confronts themes of reconciliation, generational trauma, and maternal sacrifice. As a theatrical debut from Allen under Cromer's thoughtful direction, it promises one of Off‑Broadway's most compelling family dramas of the fall.

